Suspected drink-driver arrested after crashing through railings

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver last night (Saturday, December 8) after a car was spotted off the side of the road and in a bush.

PC Gareth Evers, based in East Sussex, said he assisted Lewes Police with the incident, which happened in Lewes.

He tweeted pictures appearing to show a vehicle in a bush behind a damaged fence by the roadside.

He added: “Popped over to assist Lewes Police with a call last night.

“No prizes for guessing what caused this.

“Yet another drink driver off the road, literally!”

Picture: Gareth Evers

