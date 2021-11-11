West Sussex

In Crawley, delays are increasing on Cheals Roundabout westbound between A23 Crawley Avenue and A23 Brighton Road (Southgate roundabout).

In Chichester, the A27 is partly blocked westbound due to an accident involving a car and a lorry on the Fishbourne roundabout.

Sussex traffic report

Delays have been reported from A285 Portfield Way to A259 Cathedral Way.

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing on Whyke roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and the Fishbourne roundabout.

Heavy delays have also been reported on A259 Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass and Elbridge Avenue.

In Arundel, queuing traffic has been reported on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road.

There are also reports of slow traffic on A280 Long Furlong due to stalled vehicle. Reports suggest the vehicle is on a bend so approach with care.

Traffic is also queuing in and around Littlehampton. This includes the A259 eastbound towards A284 Lyminster Road and on New Road westbound towards B2140 Station Road.

Delays are reportedly easing on A280 southbound in West Sussex.

In Worthing, there are delays on Upper Brighton Road westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 eastbound around Sompting Road, with congestion to Durrington Hill and the A24 Findon Valley.

'Severe delays' have been reported around Lancing, particularly on A259 Brighton Road eastbound between A2025 South Street and Brighton Road.

Westbound traffic has also been reported between A259 Albion Street and A259 Brighton Road.

Towards Shoreham, traffic is reportedly increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Eighth Avenue.

There are also reports of slow traffic due to a duvet in the road on A27 Shoreham Bypass around A283 Steyning Road.

East Sussex

In Hastings, Bethune Way is partly blocked after a three-vehicle accident at A2101 St Helen's Road.

Delays are said to be increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between A21 and Harlequin Gardens.

Towards Portslade, there are 'severe delays' on A27 eastbound between A283 Steyning Road and A2038 King George Vi Avenue. This is due to roadworks, with lane closures in place.

Tin Brighton there are delays on B2123 Falmer Road southbound around Warren Road.

Delays are said to be easing on A27 eastbound .

However, delays increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between Broomham Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout).