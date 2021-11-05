An ongoing blaze at a barn near Seaford in East Sussex means a nearby road will remain closed until this evening.

The incident was first reported on a farm on Whiteway, Alfriston just after 4am on Thursday.

A controlled burn has been overseen by East Sussex firefighters and the fire is still alight more than 24 hours later. Click here to see pictures from the scene with an update from Sussex Police

A large haystack remains alight on a farm on Whiteway, Alfriston, with crews still on scene to ensure a controlled burning takes place. Photo: Dan Jessup

Elsewhere in East Sussex, three-mile tailbacks have been reported on the A27 both ways before A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).

These delays are due to construction works, with lane closures in place.

Severe delays are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).

There are also reports of a stalled truck on Eastern Road at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Traffic is reportedly coping well.

In West Sussex, slow traffic has been reported on A27 in Worthing

There are reports of a stalled bus on A24 London Road at Hole Street but traffic is coping well. Police officers are reportedly making their way to the scene.

Meanwhile, queueing traffic has been reported in Chichester, on the A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).