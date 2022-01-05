One incident has been reported in the county this morning but traffic is slow on a number of roads.

A stalled vehicle is reportedly causing two-mile tailbacks on the A27 westbound at Firle Bostal in East Sussex. The road is partially blocked at the Alciston turn-off.

Delays have been reported between the Drusillas roundabout and Selmeston.

Sussex morning traffic report

In West Sussex, there are heavy queues on the A27 in Chichester and Worthing.

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between the Emsworth Services and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout).

There are also queues on A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout) and the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

In Worthing, two-mile tailbacks have been reported on the A27 eastbound. Delays said to be increasing in the area.

There is also westbound traffic on Upper Brighton Road between Church Lane and Forest Road.

Meanwhile, A283 roadworks are reportedly causing delays in both directions between Steyning and Shoreham.