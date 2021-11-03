The A21 at Whatlington has reopened after a lorry burst into flames at around 6pm yesterday.

Rother Police attended and closed the road 'for a few hours', whilst the incident was dealt with. Police confirmed that 'nobody is hurt'.

There were diversions though Battle on the A2100.

Nobody was hurt after a lorry fire on The A21 at Whatlington. Photo: Rother Police

In Hastings, Harley Shute Road will be closed between 8am and 4pm today due to East Sussex Highways resurfacing works.

According to traffic reports, police have also been made aware of an incident near Seaford this morning. Delays have been reported on the A259 westbound between Bishopstone and Denton corner and a vehicle left the carriageway.

Meanwhile, 'severe delays' are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound between A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). There are also 'severe delays' on A259 Marine Drive westbound between Horsham Avenue and Cranleigh Avenue.

Roadworks are said to be causing lengthy delays from near the Hangleton Interchange back to Shoreham-by-Sea. A lane closure is in place.

Delays are increasing on A270 Old Shoreham Road eastbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Horizon Close.

B2187 Worthing Road is reportedly blocked both ways at Wallace Road following a crash. There is slow traffic in the area.

There is also queueing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction).

Delays are reportedly increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound towards the A27.

Towards Horsham, delays are increasing on A24 London Road northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike.