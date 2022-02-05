Sussex passengers speak of ‘dangerously overcrowded’ conditions as engineering works close part of main line to London

Southern said engineering work is taking place between Purley and Gatwick Airport today and tomorrow (Sunday, February 6), closing various lines.

However, passengers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at the train company as they have had to change at Redhill to get to London.

@EmmaRubacava tweeted: “Southern Rail really should have checked the capacity of Redhill station before terminating all trains there. People are in serious danger of being pushed off the platform and onto the tracks because it’s dangerously overcrowded.”

Southern Rail

Southern replied by saying that its station management team ‘remains on site to monitor crowding measures’.

Another passenger, Alice Mary, tweeted that she was meant to be at the Titanic Exhibition at London’s DOCK X but had to turn back as she said Redhill station was ‘dangerously overcrowded’.

Lots of Albion fans are expected to travel on the trains as well today as the head to the away game between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, which starts at 8pm tonight.

Due to the engineering works, Southern and Thameslink services via Redhill and Gatwick Airport are affected.

Trains between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport via Epsom will run twice per hour, calling at Clapham Junction, Horsham and Three Bridges.

Trains between London Victoria and Bognor Regis, Horsham, Portsmouth Harbour, Southampton Central will start and terminate at Horsham and split at Barnham for onward travel.

Southern said trains between London Victoria and Eastbourne, Hastings, Ore, Worthing, Littlehampton will start and terminate at Three Bridges.

Trains between London Victoria and Dorking, Horsham, Reigate are not running.