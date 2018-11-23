Sussex traffic round-up: Friday

Here's what you need to know if you're driving in Sussex this morning...

Chichester

Slow and queuing traffic on the A27 through Fishbourne up towards the Fishbourne roundabout

Slow traffic begins again then at the Stockbridge roundabout up the Chichester bypass which continues up to Shopwhyke and down Bognor Road

Bognor Regis

Slow traffic along Chichester Road

Worthing

Slow traffic is reported along Old Shoreham Road resulting in queuing cars on Grinstead Lane

Traffic is slow then along Grinstead Lane into Lancing.

Eastbourne

Patches of slow traffic are reported along the Polegate bypass and up towards Bexhill

Bexhill

West Parade is closed

Crawley

Traffic is slow along Crawley Avenue, clearing up towards Ifield and slowing again towards Copthorne

East Grinstead

Slow traffic along London Road

Haywards Heath

Queuing traffic is reported along Tyler's Green and then after the roundabout on Isaac's Lane

