Sussex traffic update: Friday, January 14

South Street in Lancing remains closed as on Wednesday (January 12) as gas works are undertaken both ways from the railway station to Sompting Road.

A stalled vehicle on the A27 Old Shoreham Road near Sompting Roundabout is causing delays. Lane one is blocked.

Telecoms works in Fishbourne have seen lanes closed on Salthill Road around Storrington Close.

There are also traffic delays on the A27 between Fishbourne and Chichester with slow and queuing traffic from Salthill Road to the Fishbourne Roundabout.

Whyke Road remains shut as of yesterday between York Road and Cleveland Road.

The Chichester bypass is also seeing some reportedly heavy delays between Whyke Roundabout and the Bognor Road roundabout.

In Brighton Clifton Hill is seeing some disruption and has been closed both ways from Powis Road to Powis villas since last week as gas works are carried out.