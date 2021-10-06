Sussex travel report for Wednesday, October 6

Traffic news

According to the AA, there are temporary traffic signals due to construction work on the A2101 in St Helen’s Road near Alexandra Park in Hastings.

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to gas main work on the A21 in Bohemia Road near Salisbury Road.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on the A28 Main Road near The New Inn in Westfield, near Hastings.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work on A28 Cackle Street near Dogwood Glamping Site.

In Battle, temporary traffic signals are in operation due to telecoms work on Marley Lane near the train station.

And nearby, temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on A2100 London Road near Virgins Lane.

Elsewhere, restrictions are in place due to long-term construction on the A27 Polegate bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cophall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne turn-off).

A variety of cones, lane closures and temporary traffic lights are in place and motorists can expect delays.

Temporary traffic signals are in operation due to construction on the A27 at Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout).

There are also temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A2029 White Hill near The Elephant and Castle pub in Lewes.

Elsewhere inb Sussex, temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction work on A259 Brighton Road at Madeira Avenue.

One lane is closed due to telecoms work on A2032 Littlehampton Road both ways near Yeoman Road.