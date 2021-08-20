Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, August 20

Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Friday, August 20.

There is heavy traffic on the A27 eastbound and the A284 southbound heading towards the roundabout by Arundel Baptist Church.

Traffic has also been seen on the A27 westbound on the approach to Crossbush Roundabout.

Traffic news

Delays are expected in both directions on the Chichester Bypass as well as on Birdham Road approaching Stockbridge.

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A272 westbound approaching Cowfold.

The A259 is also experiencing slow-moving traffic eastbound heading towards Rottingdean.

Delays are expected on the Polegate Bypass approaching Cop Hall Roundabout as well as by the A27 in Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

Road maintenance is also predicted to create delays on the A27 in both directions by Drusillas Park in Alfriston.