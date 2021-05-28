Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, May 28

Traffic news

There is a the burst water main in Polegate which has caused the 1538 bus service to be cancelled.

On the A27 eastbound and the A26 southbound there is queuing traffic towards the Southerham roundabout.

A2270 at Willingdon there are emergency roadworks with temporary lights which is causing traffic to queue in both directions.

In Withdean, Dyke Road Avenue is partly blocked both ways due to an accident and oil spillage near Tongdean Road.