Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, June 14

Traffic news

There is queuing traffic both ways on the A27 Chichester Bypass between the Stockbridge and Fishbourne roundabouts.

Emergency roadworks with temporary lights will continue until tomorrow on the Upperton Road junction with Hurst Road.

There is queuing traffic on the A286 northbound and the A27 both ways between the Whyke and Bognor Bridge roundabouts.

In Littlehampton, East Street is now clear following an incident earlier at the Flintstone Centre.