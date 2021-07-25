Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, July 25
Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Sunday, July 25.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound heading towards Fishbourne Roundabout, Chichester.
Delays have also been seen on the M23, north and southbound, between the M25 and Crawley.
There is slow moving traffic on the A22, both directions, from South Godstone to Blindley Heath.
Ongoing roadworks by Drusillas Park in Alfriston has also led to traffic on the A27.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A259 westbound between Brighton Pier and Hove.
Residents have been urged to avoid the Boars Head area by Crowborough due to a barn fire.