Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, November 4

There is some congestion on the Chichester bypass on the A27. The same road is also congested around Worthing, close to Lewes and at Polegate.

A fire caused disruption on Alfriston Road earlier today. In an update, a police spokesman said: “Partner agencies have confirmed that the closure of Alfriston Road, between the Drusillas Roundabout and Seaford, is expected to be in place until 6pm, Fri November 5.”

On the railways trains are able to move again in the Fareham area towards Havant/Chichester after a passenger was unwell, Southern Rail said. A spokesman added: “As some trains were held for approx 30 minutes, please allow some extra time to complete your journey this evening.”