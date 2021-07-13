Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, July 13

Traffic news

The A267 near Mayfield is now cleared following an incident earlier involving two cars and a lorry between the Mayfield Roundabout and Berkeley Road.

On the A24 southbound there is slow and queuing traffic from Findon to the Grove Lodge roundabout.

Traffic is slow on the A27 westbound from Lyons Farm.

On the A27 westbound there is slow traffic at the Shoreham flyover through to the Manor roundabout in Lancing.

In Arundel, there is slow traffic on the A27 eastbound.

On the A264 at Faygate/Horsham there is queuing traffic westbound at Morehead roundabout.