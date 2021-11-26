Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, November 26
Friday, 26th November 2021, 7:11 am
In Hastings, due to driver availability the following Stagecoach services have been cancelled:
22a: 6.11am - Clifton Road to Hastings Station
20: 6.26am - Hastings to Mayfield Farm
20: 7.11am - Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm
20: 8.06am - Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm
According to Southern Rail, the following trains will not run this morning:
6.33am - Uckfield – London Bridge
8.07am - London Bridge - Uckfield
In Eastbourne, the northbound Church Street, Willingdon bus stop will be closed for utility works to take place, if this affects your journey please click here.