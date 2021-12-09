Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, December 9

Sussex traffic and travel

There is a broken down van on the 259 westbound just after Ovingdean roundabout as you go halfway up the hill, one lane is blocked.

There is a burst water pipe on Freshbrook Road in Lancing at the end of Seaside Road which could cause disruption.

Due to Stagecoach driver availability, the 6.10am/6.50am/8.20am service 51 from Chichester to Sesley is unable to run.

The following Stagecoach sevices have been cancelled:

20: 7.52am Sandringham Heights to Crowborough Road

20: 8.56am Crowborough Road to Sandringham Heights

20: 9.52am Sandringham Heights to Crowborough Road

20: 10.56am Crowborough Road to Silverhill

In Eastbourne from today until Friday (December 10) Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm each day. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information