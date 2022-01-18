Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, January 18

Newhaven/ B2109 – the road is closed due to emergency repairs and a railroad crossing failure on B2109 Drove Road between A26 New Road and Railway Approach. AA Traffic News has reported that there was a car accident at the level crossing and there is now a detour via the A259 flyover.

Churchdale Road, Eastbourne – there are temporary traffic signals because of construction on Churchdale Road around Burleigh Place.

A27 near Lewes – one lane is closed due to construction both ways from Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Traffic and travel stock

Bannings Vale, Saltdean – temporary traffic signals are in place because of gas main work on Bannings Vale at Wicklands Avenue.

C7 / Piddinghoe Road at Rodmell – there are temporary traffic signals because of a burst water main near White Way.

A23 near Bolney – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on London Road between Ryecroft Road and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). Drivers can expect delays.

A272 at Haywards Heath – roadworks with temporary lights are continuing to cause delays from all directions.

A22 near East Grinstead – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on the A22 London Road around Sackville Lane.

A21 at Robertsbridge – there are traffic delays due to roadworks.

A259 at Little Common – there is slow, queuing traffic both ways.

A27 Chichester – there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester By-Pass before A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).