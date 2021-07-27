Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, July 27

Travel news

An accident is partially blocking a road this morning, according to the AA.

The incident is affecting the A24 northbound from the A272 Cowfold Road to Mill Straight, near Horsham. Reports say a car has collided with a tree.

There are also reports of slow traffic on A26 Malling Down both ways at B2192 (Earwig Corner) in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

There are alsop temporary traffic lights in operation due to telecoms work on Piddinghoe Road both ways around River Side Farm, which is affecting traffic travelling between Lewes and Newhaven.

According to the AA, temporary traffic signals are in operation due to construction on A26 Malling Down near B2192 (Earwig Corner), which is affecting traffic travelling between Uckfield and Lewes.

There are also temporary traffic lights in place due to electricity work on Lewes Road near New Road in Uckfield. Multi way temporary traffic lights are in operation near the new housing estate.

In the west of the county, temporary traffic signals are in operation due to gas main work on Sea Place at Drummond Road in Worthing.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A2031 Offington Lane near The Plantation, which is affecting traffic travelling between Findon Valley and Worthing.