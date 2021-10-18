Sussex travel: Your morning update on Monday, October 18

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, October 18.

Motorists are expected to face delays on the A27 by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

There is traffic on the A264 westbound approaching Rusper Road by Littlehaven.

Traffic news

Traffic has been seen on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.

Slow-moving traffic has also been seen on the A2025 northbound in Lancing.