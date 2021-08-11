Sussex travel: Your morning update on Wednesday, August 11
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 11.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 7:40 am
Delays are expected on the A27 by Drusillas Park near Alfriston due to ongoing roadworks.
Slow moving traffic has been seen on the Polegate Bypass approaching Cop Hall Roundabout.
There is traffic westbound on the A27 approaching the Beddingham Roundabout.
The A272 between Coolham and the junction with Worthing Road is experiencing traffic in both directions.
Traffic has been seen in patches on the Chichester Bypass in both directions.
The A24 northbound by Southwater reopened at 5am.