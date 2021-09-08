Sussex travel: your update for Wednesday, September 9

There are delays on the A27 Chichester ring road between Emsworth Services and the Fishbourne Roundabout, the AA said. There are also delays at Whyke roundabout.

Queueing traffic is being report on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before the A284 (Crossbush Junction).

There are severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27. The average speed is 10mph.