Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, October 12
It's set to be another cloudy one today, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 8:33 am
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 9:04 am
Temperate highs of 16°C will be paired with sunny spells throughout the afternoon today, although it's due to get darker and cloudier as the day wears on, the MET office has said.
There's a relatively slim chance (about 5%) of rain, which will peak at 10% between 6 and 7pm, and today's lowest temperature is set to be just 7°C ahead of another cloudy start tomorrow morning.