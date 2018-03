A three-vehicle collision has blocked the A27 near the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

Traffic reports suggest three vehicles were involved in a collision in the westbound lane of the A27 Upper Brighton Road at the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing near to Chris’s Fish and Chips and the Toby Carvery Downlands.

As a result, the westbound carriageway is partially blocked and delays of at least seven minutes are being experienced by drivers.