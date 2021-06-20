TRAVEL: Emergency roadworks at Gatwick

Highways England will be closing the M23 spur, eastbound between J9A and M23 J9, at 10.30pm for the emergency overnight works to be completed. The road is scheduled to reopen at 5.30am tomorrow (Monday).

The M23 northbound entry slip at junction J9 is also going to be closed for emergency roadworks.

The road will be closed between 10.30pm tonight and 5.30am tomorrow (Monday).

Roadworks stock image