Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the plans on Twitter saying: "I'll set out measures to simplify international travel later today in order to reduce costs, take advantage of higher levels of vaccination, and keep us all safe."

Expensive testing will be scrapped for fully vaccinated, the Green, Red, Amber List will be scrapped as destinations are likely to be ranked high or low risk. The news has seen travel shares rise 3%-11%.

Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate

Mr Wingate has repeatedly called for the travel restrictions to be lifted so the UK aviation industry and Gatwick can recover quicker from the pandemic.

He said: “This is a significant and welcome step towards recovery.

"Fully vaccinated passengers now have a larger choice of destinations and can book with more confidence in the months before Christmas and beyond - free from the need to arrange pre-departure tests before coming back into the UK. We know there is significant pent-up demand for travel and our staff, restaurants, cafes and bars are ready to welcome back passengers over the coming months.

“We also welcome the news that Day 2 PCR tests will be replaced with the quicker and more affordable lateral flow tests, which will allow us to start catching up with our competitors in Europe and the US - where passenger numbers are already approaching pre-pandemic levels.

“However, we also hope that the remaining constraints including the passenger locator form can be removed soon and we continue to call for the slot rules to be reinstated to incentivise airlines, increase competition and provide passengers with greater choice and flexibility.