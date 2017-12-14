TRAVEL UPDATE: A27 temporary traffic lights to be removed before rush hour

Southern Water has confirmed its plans to remove the temporary traffic lights on the A27 which have caused gridlock today.

Temporary traffic lights on Upper Brighton Road were installed last night while Southern Water teams fixed a burst water main.

The burst was fixed, but the lights have caused major traffic delays all day.

A Southern Water spokesman said the ground needed to settle before it was recovered, and that teams were en-route to take the lights away. They said they were ‘keen’ to have them removed before the rush hour began.