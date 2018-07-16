Tribute to teenager who died following Northchapel crash

Tributes have been paid to a ‘talented and caring’ 16-year-old girl who died following a crash in Northchapel last week.

Rosie Roebuck from Chiddingfold was one of four people seriously injured in a collision on the A283 about 5.23pm on Monday July 9.

All four casualties, including a 16-year-old boy from Billingshurst and a 48-year-old man from Worthing, were taken to St George’s Hospital for treatment but Rosie later died of her injures, police confirmed on Friday.

Her family has issued the following tribute via Sussex Police:

“Rosie had just finished her GCSEs and completed her final year at Woolmer Hill School, Haslemere.

“She was due to begin studying for A-Levels in English Literature & Language, Psychology, Drama, and Performing Arts at Godalming College in September.

“Rosie leaves behind her parents Alex (50) and Jenny (48), her older sister Evie (18) and her younger brother Sam (14).

“Rosie lived in Chiddingfold her whole life and went to St. Mary’s C of E Primary School.

“Rosie wanted to be an actress and participated in many productions for her school, Churt Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) and The Tilbourne Players. “Recently, Rosie starred as Susan in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe for Tilbourne Players, as Jack in CADS’ 2018 pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, and in the lead role of Sally Bowles in Woolmer Hill’s production of Cabaret.

“Rosie’s drama teacher described her performance in Cabaret as ‘formidable’.

“Rosie was a talented and capable girl whose priority was her family and friends.

“She had a mature, intuitive and caring nature and always thought of others. Rosie was fun loving and always eager to try new things.

“Her natural beauty and gorgeous smile will be missed by all who knew her.”

The collision involved a blue Peugeot 508 and a white Volkswagen Golf.

Policeare still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident, to report it online or call 101, quoting operation Emley.