UPDATE: Emergency water works close Worthing road

Emergency water works have closed a busy Worthing road today (Thursday, May 24).

Heene Road is closed in both directions while repairs are undertaken – but it is hoped it will be open later today.

Southern Water crews have been investigating a leak, following identification of a potential issue by its proactive leakage team earlier this week, it said.

A spokesman said: “Our crews have been investigating a leak in Heene Road today following identification of a potential issue by our proactive leakage team earlier this week.

“Although our emergency work this morning did not uncover a leak on our pipe, we want to ensure we’ve thoroughly investigated all potential issues, so we will be sending our leak detection team to carry out further inspections in the surrounding area.

“Traffic management will be removed this afternoon, once the reinstatement to the road is complete and we’d like to thank road users for their patience while we carried out this vital work.”

The spokesman said the road would have to set once it had been reinstated before it could be reopened.

In rainfall, this can take longer than usual, they confirmed.

More work may be needed if further investigations identify an issue.

Southern Water spends £14million a year finding and fixing leaks, with almost 100 dedicated teams searching for problems around the clock.

Residents can report leaks by calling the 24-hour leak line on 0330 030 0146

Stagecoach Connect 7 buses have been diverted while Heene Road is closed, the operator said.

In a statement, Stagecoach said: “Due to emergency water works, Connect 7 buses are currently unable to operate along Heene Road, Worthing in either direction.

“Services are diverting via Grand Avenue instead and will be unable to serve any bus stops in between. We have been advised that the work should be completed by the end of the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”