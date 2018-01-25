UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Broadwater Road collision

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Broadwater Road, police have confirmed.

Police were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at midday.

The man, who is believed to be local man in his forties, is being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police said.

An air ambulance was called, and landed in Manor Sports Ground. A spokesman for the air ambulance said the man received serious injuries to his head and abdomen. They left the scene at around 12.30pm.

The A24 Broadwater Road was closed in both directions between the Broadwater bridge and the Sompting Avenue traffic lights.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, said: “We attended an incident in Broadwater Road, Worthing at 12pm, responding to reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

An air ambulance took the man to hospital

“We sent a total of two ambulance crews and three cars to the scene, and an air ambulance also joined us.

“A male pedestrian has been airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital, having suffered serious injuries.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

Officers are particularly keen to trace the driver of a green 7.5 tonne lorry which was passing just before the collision.

The lorry driver and anyone else with information are asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 468 of 25/01.

The road has now been reopened. Click here to find out more.