Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Leicester helicopter crash death: Sussex racecourse adds tributes

Bosses at Goodwood Racecourse have added their tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after his tragic death in a helicopter crash at Leicester City.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who perished when the helicopter crashed in the Leicester City car park shortly after taking off from the centre circle after the Foxes' game against West Ham on Saturday evening.

As reported his death has been felt enormously at Cowdray Park Polo Club in Midhurst - where he was a regular visitor with his King Power Foxes team and was a sponsor of the prestigious Gold Cup.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was also a regular at Goodwood, having become a fairly influenitlal racehorse owner in recent years.

A Goodwood statement said: "Goodwood Racecourse is deeply saddened by the loss of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Vichai was a passionate and enthusiastic supporter of Goodwood, rarely missing a fixture and regularly entertaining guests in his annual box here.

"He owned many racehorses, had many runners and it was always an enormous thrill whenever he had a winner here, none more so than when his Beat The Bank won the Celebration Mile in August this year.

"Our thoughts at this time are very much with his family and the families of those also lost in the tragic helicopter crash this weekend.”