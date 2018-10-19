Video shows Littlehampton sunken boat rescue operation

An eyewitness has captured the rescue operation of the Littlehampton boat sinking this morning.

Alan Vincent from Horsham was visiting Littlehampton for work when the emergency services descended on the harbour to rescue six people whose boat sank near the entrance at about 8am this morning.

The emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Littlehampton Harbour this morning

He said he could also see the coastguard helicopter 'near the harbour mouth slowly patrolling the coast'.

He saw the casaulties, who appeared 'cold and wet', being brought into the lifeboat station to be checked over by paramedics.

Of the emergency services' response, he said it was 'very comprehensive and quick'. He added: "It also appeared to be successful because I heard one of the coordinators asking the rescuers whether everyone had been rescued. The reply was yes.

"The police were also on the scene very quickly and I heard them asking the same question."