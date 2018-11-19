Worthing gridlock: A27 in Lancing closed for over six hours due to serious accident

The gridlock in Worthing and Shoreham continues as the A27 has been closed for over six hours due to an accident.

A woman and a child were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near the Sussex Pad traffic lights. Click here to read more.

The A27 was shut at 5.45am in both directions, and the westbound carriageway was reopened at 7.40am - but traffic was still building as drivers slowed down to look at what happened, according to traffic reports.

At 8.30am this morning, a police spokesman said the eastbound lane of the A27 was likely to remain closed until at least 11am while investigations took place.

But as of 12pm, the eastbound carriageway remains closed, according to traffic reports.

The collision has caused gridlock in Worthing, Shoreham and Lancing, with the eastbound lane of the A259 filled with stationary traffic from Shoreham all the way back to Worthing town centre at around 9.30am this morning.

At midday, Sussex Police said the incident was ongoing and it would release updates on the road closure when it had them.