Travel before 3pm warn Southern before more snow hits

Southern train passengers have been warned to travel before 3pm today as Sussex braces itself for more snow.

The Met Office has forecast periods of sleet and snow and freezing rain throughout Friday.

Although Southern says it is running a good service on most routes the weather is set to deteriorate.

The rail operator said on Twitter: “We are advising passengers to complete your journey BEFORE 15.00 today. While a good service is currently running on most routes, the weather is expected to deteriorate this afternoon and we may be prevented from running services on some routes.”

Send your snow pictures to the newsdesk.