Delays have been reported in Goring due to an earlier accident.

The accident, which involved a motorcyclist, happened southbound on the A259 Goring Street, between the A2700 Titnore Lane and A2032 Littlehampton Road, just before the railway bridge.

Congestion has been reported on the A2032 up to Yeoman Road and Palatine Road and on the A2700 Titnore Lane to Titnore Way, near to Goring-by-Sea railway station.