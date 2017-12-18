Travel disruption expected as Met Office issues fog warning

Flights in and out of Gatwick Airport could be delayed tonight and tomorrow due to fog.

The Met Office is warning to expect delays and disruption after a yellow weather warning for fog was issued for part of Sussex between 8pm tonight (Monday, December 18) and noon tomorrow.

Areas that could be affected are all inland, with the top part of East and West Sussex falling into the area covered by the warning.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Fog is expected to form widely across southern and central England and some eastern parts of Wales on Monday evening, persisting overnight into Tuesday.

“Slower journey times are likely with delays possible to bus and train services. Some delays or cancellations to flights are also possible.”