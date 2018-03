Commuters have been facing long delays in Lancing this morning due to temporary traffic lights in Brighton Road.

The lights have been installed today (Tuesday, March 20) while work to reconnect the electricity supply for a customer is carried out by UK Power Networks South, according to West Sussex County Council.

The work is expected to continue until Friday (March 23).

Eastbound traffic on the A259 was reportedly backed up all the way to Worthing this morning.