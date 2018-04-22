TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Sunday, April 22

Anyone heading to Gatwick Airport today (Sunday, April 22) should know that part of the M23 is closed.

The road is shut to motorists due to resurfacing work northbound between J10 A264 and J9.

A detour is in operation.

Traffic for Gatwick will exit at J10 and divert through Crawley using the A2011 Crawley Avenue and A23.

Traffic for the M25 will exit at J10 and divert via A264 and A22 to M25 J6.

The section of road is closed until tomorrow morning (Monday, April 23).

Elsewhere on the trains, several lines in Sussex are closed today due to engineering works.

Engineering work is taking place between Ore and Rye, closing all lines between Ore and Ashford International.

Trains will only run between Brighton and Eastbourne and Hastings and Ore.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Ashford International and Hastings.

Elsewhere engineering work is taking place between Woldingham and East Grinstead and Uckfield, closing all lines.