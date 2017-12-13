TRAVEL: Traffic restrictions in Worthing due to burst water main

Southern Water have put temporary traffic lights in place in Worthing while a crew works to fix a burst water main.

The burst six inch main is at the junction of Cissbury Road and Upper Brighton Road.

Temporary three way lights have been put in place to restrict the flow of traffic between Broadwater roundabout and Lyons Farm.

A spokesman said this would help crews fix the issue ‘as quickly and safely as possible’.

The spokesman said: “Our crew will be working through the night to fix the pipe and protect water supplies.

“We are hopeful the traffic management will be removed over the next 24 hours, however this is weather dependent and we will provide updates as soon as we have more information.

“We understand this will be inconvenient to drivers, especially during rush hour and would like to thank people for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”