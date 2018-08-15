Trees on Daisyfields site in Littlehampton saved after council sells land

Trees at the Daisyfields site in Littlehampton under threat of being chopped down have been given some respite by Arun District Council.

According to Littlehampton town councillor Derrick Chester, after Arun District Council sold the land of the former campsite in Cornfield Close, Littlehampton, he asked them to ‘assess the site and its surrounds to see what trees could be protected’.

On Monday morning, he noticed a queue of vehicles waiting to access the site equipped for clearance, so he contacted Arun to see if they had made any tree protection orders.

He said: “I was delighted to see that by this evening a provisional notice, but one that provides immediate protection, had been posted by Arun. I urge those responsible for the site now to engage fully with local residents and councillors on whatever plans they may have for it.”

In November last year, Les and Jean Rutherford, who operated the campsite, leased from Arun, said they would ‘lose everything’ after the council decided to sell up.