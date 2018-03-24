Tribute act will support hospice

A charity event raising money for St Barnabas House hospice is being organised by Caremark Worthing and Arun.

Andrew Demetriou, managing director of Caremark Worthing, said: “After going to have a look around St Barnabas House a few weeks ago, we felt that we really needed to get behind the charity and try and raise as much money and awareness as we can.

“St Barnabas House costs £5.9 million each year to run. Without donations, they would not be able to provide care and support for families across Sussex. We thought this would be a nice event to kickstart our year of fundraising for a fantastic local charity.”

The event, which is taking place at the Worthing Dome, will feature Jack Valentine who has been the UK’s foremost authentic Frank Sinatra tribute artist for more than 15 years.

He has appeared at The Savoy in London, on BBC TV and even shared a plane with Sir Richard Branson.

Ellie Talebian, Juice 107.2 and Latest TV presenter, will be hosting the event.

There will also be afternoon tea served on vintage crockery, along with a bar.

The event takes place on Tuesday, March 27 from 2pm-4pm.

Tickets are on sale for £12.50. They can be booked online at www.facebook.com/caremarkworthing, or by calling 01903 232949.

People not attending the event can still donate towards this cause at: www.justgiving.com/caremarkworthing.