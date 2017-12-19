Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted’ former Worthing mayor

A former Worthing mayor who followed his father in becoming the town’s first citizen has died.

David John Chapman, 68, died on December 7 at his home in Spain, a statement released on behalf of his family confirmed.

David was appointed mayor in 1998, following in the footsteps of father, Frederick, who took on the role in 1969.

His brother, Christopher, said: “David was an energetic, kind-hearted and clever man who was dedicated to his family.

“He is survived by his son Gareth, daughter Tania and his beautiful grandchildren. David will also be greatly missed by his brother Christopher, sister-in-law Delia and nephews.”

A student at West Tarring Boys’ School, David showed a ‘passion for politics and his community, Christopher said.

“He was energetically proud of his town and will be fondly remembered as always serving the best interests of the residents of his ward,” he added.

“His hard work did not go unnoticed as he achieved a life-long ambition when appointed as mayor of Worthing in 1998 and subsequently alderman in 2003.”

David’s funeral was held in Alicante, Spain, on Friday. His death came months after the sudden passing of wife, Dawn.

The Worthing and Union flags outside the town hall are flying at half mast today to mark his death.

Mayor Alex Harman said: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of honorary alderman David Chapman. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”