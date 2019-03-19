‘Truly remarkable’ Worthing businessman and musician will be greatly missed

A Worthing businessman and musician, who inspired many people in the worlds of roofing and music, will be greatly missed by many, his family has said.

Nick Tettersell, a father of four and grandfather of two, died on Thursday, March 7, aged 62, with his family around him.

Nick loved to be on stage and played in several bands

His wife, Jackie, described him as a ‘truly remarkable man’ who was ‘loved by so many people’.

She said: “He was inspirational to so many people in the roofing and music world. He will be greatly missed.”

Nick, who lived in Findon Valley, was involved in the roofing industry for over 40 years at Mid Sussex Roofing, Mid Sussex Scaffolding and Mid Sussex Roofing Supplies.

A musician, he played in bands such as Dirty Shoes, Lick and Big Hair Party band.

Most recently, Nick played in the Juke Box Junkies, who perform all over the South Coast.

He played the guitar and later taught himself to play the organ and the keyboard.

Jackie said: “He loved to be on stage.

“During the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, local rock bands dominated the local pubs and you could walk from the Wine Lodge to the Norfolk and see a live band in every pub.”

Nick also owned Lick Music, a music shop at the top of Worthing High Street, for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014.

Nick was a descendant of Captain Nicholas Tettersell, who died in 1674, and loved to tell the story of how the captain had helped the future monarch Charles II to escape to France when he was on the run.

In 1983, Nick was diagnosed with diabetes and was later diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2004.

Ever year, he held a gig to raise money for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Sadly, Nick’s health got progressively worse over the last two years.

He leaves behind his wife, Jackie, his children Amie, Louise, Jack and Eve, and grandchildren Harry and Charlie.

His funeral takes place at Worthing Crematorium in Horsham Road on Thursday (March 21) at 3pm.

Family flowers only – donations can be made to Parkinsons UK or Diabetes UK in Nick’s memory, care of Ian Hart Funeral Service, Broadwater Street West, Worthing.

Donations can also be made online here.

SEE MORE: Plans for giant wheel on Worthing seafront recommended for approval

Appeal after two women assaulted by a number of girls in Worthing

Two lorries collide on the A27 in Worthing