Turkey Dash broadcast on prime time TV

An elite field of CGI turkeys is set for an innovative digital race to encourage donations to good causes this Christmas.

Eight charities are involved but the RNLI is hoping its competitor, Captain McStuffing, will gobble up the competition in PayPal’s animated Turkey Dash charity race.

The grand finale is due to be broadcast on prime time television, during Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on Channel 4 on Friday, commentated by TV presenter Steve Jones.

Rob Devo, volunteer crew helmsman at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: "‘It’s a really fun way to raise money and as a charity, we rely entirely on the support of the public to save lives.

"Hopefully Captain McStuffing’s yellow wellies will help it cross the finish line first for the RNLI but the only way that will happen is if lots of people donate online at www.turkeydash.co.uk/rnli. Please support us and help our feathered friend win this race."

The other charities taking part are Blue Cross, CLIC Sargent, LGBT Foundation, Mental Health Foundation, The Royal British Legion, Save the Children and Sue Ryder.

The more people donate, the faster the turkeys will run. All donations will be processed through PayPal Giving Fund UK.

Alison Sagar, chief marketing officer and head of consumer at PayPal UK, said: "With Turkey Dash, we wanted to show the power of online payments to do good.

"Last Christmas, more than a million people in the UK made a donation to their favourite cause with PayPal. This year, we want to encourage even more donations.

"We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to inspire our customers and show them the breadth of what PayPal has to offer. We think we’ve got something really special this year thanks to the combined efforts of eight incredible charities, Aardman and Channel 4."