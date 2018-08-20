Turner’s Pies in Broadwater opened by Worthing mayor

An award-winning pie shop has been opened by the mayor of Worthing.

Paul Baker and the mayoress, his wife Sandra, were on hand to cut the ribbon at Turner’s Pies in Broadwater on Saturday as expectant customers queued to snap up tasty treats.

Opening of Turner's Pies, Broadwater, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The mayor said it was a ‘pleasure to open Turner’s Pies’ and thanked the company for choosing to put its faith in the area, bringing employment opportunities and a boost to the Broadwater business scene at the same time.

Read more:

Air ambulance lands in recreation ground in Durrington

Worthing mum drops 4st 9lb in a year

Opening of Turner's Pies, Broadwater, Worthing. Staff, (from left) Angel Marino, Philip Turner and Magan Pretlove. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Van driver flew into rage after ‘near miss’ outside Worthing shops

He said: “The lady mayoress is familiar with Turner’s Pies from the shop in Rustington and she tells me the pies are delicious.

“It’s encouraging to have a business place its trust in Broadwater and I am sure Turner’s Pies will serve the community well and will be well received.”

One of the delicious offerings on sale is the award-winning steak and ale pie, which won the supreme champion accolade at the British Pie Awards in March, beating more than 950 other entries with a 99 out of 100 score given by judges.

The new store is the fourth Turner’s Pies outlet in West Sussex, with thriving shops already doing brisk trade in Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Rustington.

Now Turner’s Pies director Phil Turner says he and his team are looking forward to being part of the community as they serve up an array of goodies.

He said: “We’re delighted to be here in Broadwater Street West and have been overwhelmed with the warm welcome we’ve had from everyone. It very much has a vibrant, village feel to the area and we’ve already encountered a lot of positivity.

“We’re eager to meet new customers and get their feedback on our pies, including everything from steak and stilton to mushroom and asparagus as well as our popular gluten-free options. Here at Turner’s Pies we pride ourselves in offering a convenient and delicious dinner for the whole family to enjoy.

“And if they can’t make it to the shop, they can take advantage of Pies by Post service.”