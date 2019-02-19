Turning Tides supporters sleep rough to raise money for homelessness charity

A group of 20 charity supporters braved a cold February night to gain an insight into how it feels to sleep rough for a night.

People bed down for the night in the playground of Broadwater Primary School to raise awareness and more than £6,000 for Turning Tides in this annual event.

Worthing youth councellor Joshua Davies, Worthing youth mayor Katie Waters and Worthing deputy youth mayor Jimi Taylor at the sleep out OfW0jz_GYc-FHjx-nEFv

Louise, one of this years’ participants, said: “It was definitely an eye opener and was very thought provoking.”

There will be another sleepout taking place on Saturday, February 23, at River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton from 6pm, which will see the Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner sleeping rough to support the charity.

Charlie Chesman, community fundraiser at Turning Tides, said: “It was lovely to see so many of our supporters come together to share this experience and want to gain more of an insight into how it feels for some of our clients.

“A massive thank you to all of those who took part or helped during the event. Also thanks to Broadwater CE Primary School for allowing us to use their school as the venue again.”

If you’ would like to take part in the Littlehampton sleepout, register online at turning-tides-sleepouts-2019.eventbrite.co.uk or visit www.turning-tides.org.uk for more information about the charity.

-----

Wear a Woolly Hat Day for Turning Tides: All you need to know

Worthing dog lovers to host charity walk in support of Turning Tides

Lyndhurst Road scheme doing innovative work to stop people sleeping rough in Worthing