Twinning 20th anniversary excitement

Worthing Twinning Association is looking forward to welcoming a large party from France this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their twinning.

Máires present and past are expected and a number of events will be organised, including tours of Worthing, Arundel and Brighton.

Worthing has been twinned with four small towns in the Elztal region in Germany since 1997, and a network of smaller communities in Le Pays des Olonnes, France, since 1998.

Following last year’s visit from the German twin towns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the twinning association, when a glass plaque was unveiled on the pier, Worthing members will be making a return visit this month.

The twin towns of Elzach, Gutach, Simonswald and Waldkirch are holding a week of celebrations, including receptions with the burgermeisters.

Worthing Twinning Association had a colourful stall of photographs and information about the twin towns at the recent hobbies and leisure exhibition at the Charmandean Centre.

For information about joining, visit www.worthingtwinningassociation.org or contact Val Bolt, email mbolt431@gmail.com or call 01903 237493.

