Two arrested as armed police respond to Worthing incident

Two teenagers were arrested after armed police were called to Northcourt Road in Worthing yesterday afternoon.

Several police units were pictured wearing body armour and carrying firearms in nearby Goring Road, near Natwest Bank and the Co-op, at around 8.30pm.

GORING RD WORTHING 04-03-18 - MULTIPLE UNITS - EDDIE MITCHELL

A 17-year-old boy and a 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Northcourt Road in Worthing at 5.25pm on Sunday (March 4) following reports of an altercation between some youths.

“It is believed two teenagers were threatened and the suspects were seen with a knife and a gun, no-one was injured.

“Armed officers supported local officers with a search and two people were arrested at a property in Goring Road.

“They both remain in custody at this time.”

A dog unit was also among the units pictured at the scene.