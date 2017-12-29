Two arrests after anti-drugs raid in Lancing

Police officers have made two arrests after executing drugs warrants at a bungalow and a flat in Lancing.

Officers raided a bungalow and a flat in Boundstone Close yesterday afternoon (Thursday, December 28).

At the bungalow, a quantity of white powder believed to be a Class A drug was seized, together a quantity of cannabis and cash, a police spokesman said.

A 53-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, confirmed police.

After being interviewed, they were released under investigation.

At the flat, a small quantity of what is believed to be amphetamine was seized, the spokesman said.

A 66-year old man was interviewed at the address but not arrested and enquiries continue, police confirmed.

A subsequent search took place at a house in Hove.

Nothing was seized and no arrests were made.

PC Darren Pickering, of the local Prevention Enforcement team, said: “This operation was part of our continuing work to combat drugs supply in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact us at adurandworthing@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.”