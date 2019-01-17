Two bedroom Worthing retirement apartment adapted for wheelchair access

This superb two bedroom second floor retirement flat is just a short distance from Worthing town centre.
The property, in Rotary Lodge, has been adapted for wheelchair access.
Internally the property has an automatic remote-controlled electric door leading into a spacious entrance hall with a separate WC and built-in storage cupboards.
The kitchen has a hob, sink and breakfast bar lowered for wheelchair use, and opens into the lounge.
Bedroom one has built-in bedroom furniture and opens to an en-suite shower room which has a wash hand basin lowered and a track and hoist which runs through to the bedroom.
Communal gardens surround the property with visitors and residents parking.
This retirement flat at Rotary Lodge is spacious, secure and beautifully designed, with emergency response alarms – and your pets are more than welcome.
There are also a variety of facilities including a hair and beauty salon, restaurant and conservatory.
Price £250,000.
For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk